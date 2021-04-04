Ballia, Apr 4 (PTI) A man was allegedly killed by his father and two brothers following an altercation here, police said on Sunday.

Police said on Saturday night, Santosh (45) had returned home in an inebriated state, after which he had an altercation with his father Lal Bhukhan and brothers Govind and Ashok.

The three attacked Santosh with sticks. Santosh was taken to a community health centre, where doctors declared him dead.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said, adding that a case has been registered on the complaint of Santosh's wife.

Efforts are on to arrest the accused, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)