Sultanpur (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his relative over land dispute here, an official said on Sunday.

The accused was arrested within hours, he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vipul Kumar Srivastava said an argument broke out between victim Moin Ahmed and accused Fayaz Ahmed over property in Lolepur village on Saturday night.

Fayaz then took out his unlicensed weapon and shot dead Moin. His body has been sent to postmortem, Srivastava said.

The weapon has been recovered. Further investigation is underway, the officer added.

