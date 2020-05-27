India News | Man Killed, Father Injured in Fight over Petty Issue in Delhi

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was killed and his father injured in a fight with a group of people over a petty issue in north Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Farhat, they said.

Around 11 pm on Monday, information was received that a quarrel had broken out between two groups Jahangirpuri, the police said.

After reaching the spot, it was found that Farhat and his father Rafat were beaten up by Shabaaz, Mohammad Shakeel, Golu and others, all residents of Jahangirpuri, a senior police officer said.

Both the injured persons were rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where Farhat was declared brought dead. Rafat sustained a head injury, the officer said.

During investigation, it was found that a heated argument broke out between Farhat and Shakeel's relative Guddu. However, it was later settled by both the parties, the police said.

Rafat scolded Farhat for being involved in the quarrel. However, in the evening, Farhat again got into a quarrel with the other group, during which the accused attacked him, they said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Jahangirpuri police station. Shakeel and his son Shabaaz have been arrested, the police said.

