Karimnagar (Telangana), Jun 21 (PTI) An elderly person was killed and 10 others were injured after a swarm of bees attacked them in Jagtial district near here on Tuesday.

Also Read | Assam Becomes 36th State To Implement One Nation One Ration Card Scheme.

According to police, about 20 families gathered on the outskirts of Rechpalli village under Sarangapur police limits to celebrate a traditional festival.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 19-Year-Old Youth Commits Suicide in Jhunjhunu, Family Says Was Upset Over Agnipath Scheme.

"While they were busy in the celebrations, suddenly a swarm of bees came out and bit some of them," police inspector J Ramakrishna said.

Police said G Bheemaiah (80) of Rechpalli was killed in the attack by the bees and about 10 others were injured, police said.

The injured were shifted to Government Headquarters hospital at Jagtial, where their condition is said to be stable, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)