Saharanpur (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was killed and another seriously injured in a collision between a truck and tractor-trolley here on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Gadevda-Hathnikund road under the Mirzapur police station area, police said.

Following the impact of the collision, the wood logs kept on the tractor-trolley broke the wind screen and hit the truck driver killing him on the spot, Superintendent of Police Dehat Suraj Rai told PTI.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi Kashyap, a resident of Amroha, the SP said.

The driver of the tractor trolley was seriously injured and has been admitted to hospital, the SP said, adding that both the vehicles were heavily damaged.

Rai said the body has been sent for postmortem examination.

