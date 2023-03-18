New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) A 29-year-old man died after an elevator in a factory came down at a high speed and suddenly stopped due to a malfunction in central Delhi's Kamla Market, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday evening, killing Mukesh Raut, a resident of Ajmeri gate, they said.

According to the police, it is suspected that the lift came down at a higher-than-normal speed and suddenly stopped midway, causing a head injury to the victim.

Mukesh was taken to LNJP Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors, a senior police officer said.

The crime team inspected the spot and it was revealed that an open iron-made lift was used in the factory without a licence, the officer said.

The victim was first noticed by the factory owner in an injured condition in the halfway-stuck lift, the officer said.

The factory deals in the manufacturing of the spare parts of drill machines, police said.

A case under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and an investigation is in progress, they said.

Chhathu Raut, the elder brother of the deceased, said Mukesh received an injury on his head according to the doctors.

"After reaching the hospital I got to know that the incident took place around 5.30 pm on Friday,” he said.

Mukesh was working at the factory for the last six years. He is survived by his wife and three children, Chhathu said.

"His wife had an operation last month. He did not go home during the operation as he was arranging money here," he said.

The body was handed over to the family on Saturday after conducting a post-mortem.

