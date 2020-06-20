Panaji, Jun 20 (PTI) A member of a gang was allegedly killed during an attack on a history-sheeter in St Cruz village near Panaji city in North Goa, police said on Saturday.

A gang of 10 men allegedly opened fire at the home of Imran Bepari, a history-sheeter involved in several cases of extortion, late on Friday night, an official said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Asks if Land Where Indian Soldiers Were Killed Was Chinese Territory: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 20, 2020.

"The men fired six rounds at Bepari's vehicles and his house, when a bullet accidentally hit one of the members of the group, who was taken away in an injured state and later left to die," he said.

The man's body was found near the border of St Cruz village, the official said.

Also Read | Singer Arun Singh Releases his Latest Music Video Titled 'Roya Hoon Main'.

Superintendent of Police (North) Utkrishta Prasoon said further details were awaited and the probe was underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)