Kurukshetra, Oct 9 (PTI) A man who allegedly murdered his friend following an altercation between the two in Haryana's Kurukshetra district was arrested within hours of the crime as it was captured on a CCTV camera, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening and the accused, identified as Vinod Bahadur, was arrested this afternoon, they said.

Chander Bahadur (22), who was employed as a cook, had gone to Shahbad for some work and met his friends Vinod and Deepak there, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Duggal said.

Three of them consumed liquor and talked for a while. After some time, a fight broke out between Chander and Vinod. During the fight, Vinod smashed Chander's head with a stone, he said.

Chander died on the spot due to excessive bleeding, he added.

During investigation, police scanned the CCTV footage of a shop near the site of the crime and found that the entire sequence of events had been captured on the camera. It helped the police identify the accused, Duggal said.

Vinod was tracked using the location of his mobile phone and arrested on Friday afternoon, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he said. PTI CORR SUN

