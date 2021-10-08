Nagpur, Oct 8 (PTI) A worker was killed in a lift mishap in Itwari Anaj Bazaar area of Nagpur, police said on Friday.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 30-Year-Old Cab Driver Stabbed to Death for Refusing to Give Lift.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the man, identified as Madan Purohit (52), slipped into the shaft area on the third floor floor of a building while shifting goods and was crushed by a lift, an official said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gets 66.4% Support in Terms of Satisfaction of Work: ABP-CVoter Survey.

A case has been registered and probe was underway, a Tehsil police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)