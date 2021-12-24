Chandigarh, Dec 24 (PTI) The man killed in the Ludhiana districts court complex blast is learnt to have been identified as a dismissed Punjab Police head constable.

Gagandeep Singh was a resident of Khanna in Ludhiana and dismissed from the post of head constable in some drug case, said police sources.

Also Read | Night Curfew in Maharashtra: State Govt Imposes Curfew From 9 PM to 6 AM To Curb Spread of Omicron COVID-19 Variant; Check Guidelines.

Police had earlier said they suspect that the man killed in the blast was trying to assemble or plant the explosive device.

Gagandeep's family in Khanna also learnt to have identified him, the sources said. He was dismissed from service in 2019, the police sources said. His mobile SIM card is believed to have helped identify him.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Enraged Over Relationship With Sister, Brothers Kill 32-Year-Old Man in Noida; 2 Arrested, 1 at Large.

A bomb went off in the district courts complex in Ludhiana on Thursday, killing one person and injuring six others, prompting the Punjab government to declare a high alert in the state.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar had earlier in the day claimed that they have got some important clues during investigation which would prove useful in cracking the case.

Police had earlier said preliminary probe has revealed that the deceased is suspected to be either carrier of the explosive or a human bomb himself. He had a religious tattoo mark on one of his arms. A mobile phone has also been recovered from the debris, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)