India News | Man Killed in Mumbai, Murder Case Filed

Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was killed by an unidentified person on Sunday in suburban Malad in Mumbai, police said.

The victim, Sundar Nadar, was attacked with a sharp weapon on Malad link road when he was walking to his house, an official said.

Police suspect a property dispute as the motive behind the killing, he said, adding that a case of murder has been registered.

