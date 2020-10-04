New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) A 62-year-old man was killed after heavy rains triggered a landslide in Sikkim while the flood situation in Assam improved on Sunday with over 1.35 lakh people affected by the deluge.

The India Meteorological Department's Cyclone Warning Division said a fresh low pressure area is very likely to form over the north Andaman Sea on October 9 and move towards Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast after its intensification into a depression.

Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Coastal Andhra Pradesh received heavy rainfall at isolated places, the IMD said.

Delhi, which recorded air quality in the "moderate", witnessed a marked dip in minimum temperatures, which settled at 18.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

The air quality in the city is likely to turn "poor" on Monday due to lowering temperatures and slow wind speed.

"As predicted, the PM2.5 contribution (in pollution) is increasing, which is a characteristic of winters. The air quality is likely to deteriorate to the lower end of poor quality on Monday," the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said.

PM2.5 is tiny particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter. It can enter deep into the lungs and even into the bloodstream.

The minimum temperature in the national capital is likely drop to 18 degrees Celsius by Wednesday.

In Sikkim, a man was killed and three others were injured after heavy rains triggered a landslide at Tafil village, an official said.

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police conducted rescue operations to trace another person who is still missing after Friday's landslide, Block Development Officer Ranjan Raj said.

Initially, two persons were missing but the rescuers could pull out the body of Narmith Lepcha from under the debris, the official said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 1.35 lakh persons are hit due to floods in Goalpara, Morigaon and Nagaon districts.

Nagaon is the worst hit with more than 98,400 people suffering, followed by Morigaon with over 29,400 people and Goalpara with 7,200 people.

The IMD said under the influence of the fresh low pressure area, rainfall activity is very likely to increase over Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh during October 11-13.

A low pressure area is the first stage of any cyclone. It is, however, not necessary that every low pressure area intensifies into a cyclonic storm.

The IMD said conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from entire Rajasthan, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and some parts of Gujarat the state during the next two days.

It said has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall likely over parts of northeast, east and central India, Islands, south peninsular India and along the west coast.

Dry weather is very likely over most parts of the northwest India during the next five days, it said.

