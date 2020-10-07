New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) A 35-year-old man and his three friends were arrested here for allegedly killing a person who made "indecent remarks" on his wife, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Sandeep and his friends Deepak (22), Manish (31) and Naresh (35), all residents of Begumpur, they said.

Sunder Yadav (24), also a resident of Begumpur, succumbed to his injuries two days after the incident while he was being taken to hospital by his mother, police said.

After the death of Sunder, his mother approached police with a complaint and alleged that her son was brutally beaten up by four men on September 28 near a school in Begumpur area. She said her son had managed to escape but they followed him and beat him up outside his house, a police official said.

She somehow saved her son but the accused threatened her to leave the house and move to their native place in Bihar, otherwise, they would be killed, he said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), said PK Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini).

With the help of technical surveillance and call detail records of the accused, all of them were arrested, he said.

During interrogation, Sandeep told police that on September 28, when his wife was on the way to their under-construction house to serve tea to the labourers, Sunder along with his friend Manoj passed objectionable comments on his wife, he said.

When his wife narrated the incident to him, an enraged Sandeep went up to Sunder and his friend to ask him about the incident, but the labourers, who were allegedly in an inebriated state, started abusing him, the DCP added.

Later, Sandeep called up his friends and all of them thrashed the duo on the backside of a school. Both of them managed to escape from there, but Sandeep and his friends followed Sunder, pulled him out of his house and thrashed him.

The wooden stick and two motorcycles used in commission of the offence have been recovered, police said.

