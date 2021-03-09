Chitrakoot (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) A man was allegedly shot dead by his brother over a petty issue in the Karvi area here, police said on Tuesday.

Bablu Gupta, 40, was shot at by his younger brother Ajay Gupta when he refused to give him his motorcycle, Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Kumar Rai said.

Bablu was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition where he was declared brought dead, Rai said, adding the incident took place in Shankar Bazar on Monday night.

Ajay was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident, the ASP, adding he is absconding.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

