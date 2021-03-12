Bulandshahr (UP), Mar 12 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his girlfriend and then consumed poison here on Friday, police said.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh, the incident took place in Narora Police Station area and accused was admitted to a hospital where his condition remains critical.

The man called the woman to his house and attacked her with a hammer, police said, adding that she sustained injuries on her head and died.

The matter is being investigated, Singh said. PTI COR

