Nashik, Oct 7 (PTI) A 32-year-old man has been allegedly shot dead by his younger brother in Nashik district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday, adding that the accused and his accomplice have been arrested.

Prima facie, a dispute over selling a family farm land seems to be the cause behind the incident, a police official said.

He said the accused Ganesh alias Krishna Kute (25) allegedly fired four rounds at his brother Devidas Kute outside the latter's house near Vadzire village in Sinnar taluka on late Tuesday night, killing him on the spot.

He said the accused's friend Pravin Wakchaure (28) called out the victim outside his house under some pretext.

"The duo have been arrested and three pistols and 15 bullets were seized from them," the official said.

