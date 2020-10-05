Noida (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) A man allegedly shot himself dead in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Monday over a domestic dispute, police said.

The incident took place in Bisahda village and the deceased has been identified as Vikram Pratap Singh alias Vicky, son of former village head Sanjay Rana, the police said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Govt Over Farm Bills, Coronavirus Outbreak (Watch Video).

"Singh had shot himself at home and was taken by family members to a hospital. Further proceedings are underway in the case. He had no link with the Bisahda case," the district police said in a statement.

Bisahda village had grabbed headlines after a mob attacked a 52-year-old man, Mohammad Akhlaq, alleging he had stored beef in his house. The infamous episode had come to be known as 'Dadri lynching'.

Also Read | CM Arvind Kejriwal Launches 'Yuddh, Pradushan Ke Viruddh', Mega Anti-Pollution Campaign in Delhi; Introduces Several Measures to Minimise Air Pollution in the City.

However, the police clarified that the deceased, who shares the same name as one of the accused in the lynching episode, had nothing to do with this case.

Vikram, who was scheduled to get married later this month, died in the hospital, according to locals, who added that he took the extreme step due to a domestic conflict.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)