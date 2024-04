Betul (MP), Apr 16 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing a six-year-old son of his live-in partner after she left him for suspecting her character in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said.

The accused allegedly slit the throat of the boy with a broken beer bottle in an inebriated condition in Ganj area, an official said.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Hits Out at BJP on Allegations of Corruption Against TMC, Says 'PM Narendra Modi Should Look in the Mirror First'.

"As per the primary investigation, the victim boy was last seen with the accused Ganesh Meena in the morning," as per a release issued by the police.

Meena and the mother of the boy were in a live-in relationship, but of late, he started suspecting her fidelity.

Also Read | UPSC Results 2023: Ranked Fourth in Civil Services, IPS Trainee PK Sidharth Ramkumar From Kerala Kept It a Secret.

"He suspected the woman was having an affair with another man. Due to frequent quarrels, she started living separately in Sarni town leaving her son with the accused in Betul," police said.

On Tuesday morning, a drunk Meena went to the school of the boy, a class 2 student, and took him to a deserted building where he allegedly attacked him with a beer bottle.

Police recovered the body of the boy from the spot and investigating further, the release stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)