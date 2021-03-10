Palghar (Maha), Mar 10 (PTI) A man killed his wife and ended his own life by jumping in front of a train in Boisar area of Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

Mahendra Yadav, resident of Trivedi Nagar of Boisar, quarreled frequently with his wife, an official said.

The husband and wife fought on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and Yadav is suspected to have stabbed her to death with a knife, he said.

Yadav then jumped before a train at Boisar railway station, the official said.

It was suspected that Yadav had illicit relations with another woman which led to discord in his marriage, the official said, adding that further probe is on.

