Jaipur, Aug 4 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife before committing suicide in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Thursday.

Fata Meena (44) allegedly hit his wife Chanda Devi (40) to death with an axe following an altercation. He then locked the house, rushed towards the forest and hanged himself to a tree, Gingla police station SHO Kamlendra Singh Solanki said.

He said the couple used to pick up fights often.

Their bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem. The case is being investigated further, he said.

