New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) A 56-year-old man allegedly killed his wife before hanging himself in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area on Tuesday, police said.

A PCR Call was received at Karawal Nagar police station around 7 am on Tuesday wherein the caller informed that his father killed his mother and later hanged himself, they said.

Police reached the spot and found that a woman was lying in a pool of blood in a room on the ground floor of the building, while a man was hanging from the ceiling, a senior police officer said, adding the incident was reported from Tunda Nagar, Near Champi Chowk in Johripur.

The woman had cut marks on her throat, police said.

She was identified as Santosh (50) and her husband as Rajbir Singh, they added.

The couple has four sons and two of them are married. They sell vegetables, police said.

Police said that Singh used to go to market daily in the morning. When he did not come out of room on Tuesday, his son checked and found his parents dead there. He informed his elder brother who later called police, they said.

Prima facie it appears that Singh killed his wife and then hanged himself. It has also come to the fore that the woman was under treatment for mental illness, the officer said.

A note purportedly written by Singh has been found on the spot mentioning therein that they themselves were responsible for the step and no one should be harassed for it, police said.

The bodies have been shifted to a mortuary, they said, adding an FIR has been registered in the matter and investigation is in progress.

