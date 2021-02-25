New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her husband on Thursday morning in north Delhi's Bhalsawa Dairy area, police said.

Devki Nandan (26) first hit his wife with a hammer on her head and later strangulated her to death with a piece of cloth.

Nandan runs a food cart in the area. He suspected that his wife was having an extra marital affair, police said.

"Police received information that a man had killed his wife at Mukand Pur in Bhalaswa Dairy area. Police reached the spot and recovered the body," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

Nandan has been taken into custody and the weapon used in crime has also been seized, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)