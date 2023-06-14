Raisen (MP), Jun 14 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly killing a 50-year-old woman on Wednesday following a dispute over filling water from a handpump in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident occurred at Rampur Kala village under the Silwani police station limits, about 90 km from the Raisen district headquarters, an official said.

Silwani's Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Rajesh Tiwari said the victim, identified as Lilabai, had an argument with Shravan Ahirwar over who will fill the water first from the handpump.

"Ahirwar picked up a stone and attacked the woman on her head, resulting in her death," he said.

Villagers said it is the only handpump in their area from which they have to fill water.

