Deoria (UP), Jun 27 (PTI) A 30-year-old man and his niece committed suicide after allegedly consuming sulfas (a pesticide) in Barhaj police station area here over the objection to their love affair by family members, police said on Monday.

Circle Officer (Barhaj) Panchamlal said Sachin was in love with Soni (25), but their family members were against the relationship.

According to police, Sachin asked Soni to come to a field where both of them consumed the pesticide.

While Sachin collapsed in the field, Soni rushed back home. She died during treatment, SHO Jai Shankar Mishra said.

