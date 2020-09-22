Bareilly, Sep 22 (PTI) A man allegedly snatched a pistol from a constable and opened fire when a police team tried to take him in custody here, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Gabru (25), was arrested after he sustained injuries during retaliatory firing by police and the pistol recovered, they said.

Also Read | Bada Business ‘Retail Ka Mahakumbh’ Event 2020: Dr Vivek Bindra to Share Business Expansion Strategies in Free Online Event on September 27.

According to SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan, the incident took place in Fatehganj East area on Monday night when some villagers were handing over Gabru to police.

Gabru, along with two of his accomplices, had entered a house in a village here to loot it. However, the plan failed as the residents of the house were awake and resisted the three men, police said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu And Kashmir: Quake of 3.6-Magnitude Jolts Srinagar.

Later, Gabru was nabbed by some villagers, while his two accomplices managed to flee, they said.

A search is on to trace the two absconding men, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)