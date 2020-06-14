India News | Man Planning to Kill Ex-lover in Punjab Arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) A 32-year-old man who was planning to travel to Moga in Punjab to allegedly kill his ex-lover, a married woman, was arrested in outer Delhi's Samaipur Badli area, police said on Sunday.

Lalit Kumar, a resident of Haryana's Panipat, was intercepted on Friday by a team of Delhi police on patrol duty and arrested him after seizing a country-made pistol and a cartridge, officials said.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020.

During interrogation, the accused revealed he was in a relationship with the married woman for two years. He used to meet all her expenses but her demands kept increasing day-by-day despite knowing about his limited income, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said.

To fulfil her demands, Kumar started cheating people with his other associates. The woman left him and he was later arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with cheating cases. He remained in Dasna Jail from September 2019 to January 2020 where he came in contact with one Aman, he said.

Also Read | UP Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020 to be Declared on June 27 at upresults.nic.in.

After getting out of jail, Kumar was left with very little money. He wanted to avenge the betrayal. So he contacted Aman who provided him with a country-made firearm and a live cartridge. However, before his plan could be executed, he was apprehended by the police, Sharma said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)