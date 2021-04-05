Latur, Apr 5 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested in Latur in Maharashtra on Monday for posing with a sword and uploading the photographs on social media, police said.

A Vivekanand Chowk police station official identified the accused as Umesh Pendur, a resident of Vaishali Nagar here.

Earlier, on Sunday, one Ravindrakumar Arjune was held for a similar offence, he said.

In another case, three people were arrested with sharp weapons in Sanjay Nagar here.

