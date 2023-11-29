India News | Man Posing as Gurugram Police Commissioner Tries to Dupe Senior Officers, Case Registered

Gurugram, Nov 28 (PTI) A man posing as Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Arora tried to dupe several senior officers of the force, officials said on Tuesday.

Using police commissioner Vikas Arora's photo as his display picture on WhatsApp, the fraudster sent messages to deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners of police asking them to purchase gift coupons worth Rs 50,000 and sharing the codes with him.

However, as the officers had the police chief's number saved in their phones, they became suspicious and alerted each other, an official said, adding that the messages were sent on the evening of November 23 and November 24.

An FIR has been registered against unknown people at the Cyber Crime Police Station East, said police.

A cyber cell official said the man took the police commissioner's photo along with the numbers of the senior officers from the website of Gurugram police.

