Bareilly, Jun 24 (PTI) A man posing as a senior IAS officer from a Central ministry has been arrested here, police said on Wednesday.

The impersonator, identified as Shashank Kumar, claimed himself to be a co-ordinator in the MHRD and had gone to meet Divisional Commissioner Ranvir Prasad.

During conversation with Shashank, the divisional commissioner had doubts over some of the points made by the impersonator, after which he called up the police and Kumar arrested.

The accused had in past also tried to pose as an IAS officer, said SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey.

A case in this regard has been registered at Kotwali police station, the senior superintendent of police said.

Kumar had earlier called up the SSP and DIG while posing as an IAS officer, police said.

The accused is a resident of Bareilly's Izzatnagar, they said.

