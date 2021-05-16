Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI): A man rammed his car inside a hospital in Nashik. Following this incident, the police have registered a case.

The man who rammed his vehicle had fled away from the site.

While speaking to ANI, Nashik DCP Vijay M Kharat said, "One individual named Rajendra Tajne rammed his car into Bytco Hospital in Nashik and fled away. A case has been registered and a team has been sent to arrest him."

"As per primary information, we have come to know that his wife is a city servant. Further probe in the matter is underway", the police official said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)