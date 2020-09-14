Nagpur, Sep 14 (PTI) A man was shot at and injured by a youth in a road-rage fallout involving the former's brother here in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday late night in Hudco Colony area, minutes after Palas Patil (27), who was driving a car, had an argument with a group of youngsters who had parked their motorcycles on a road.

The accused followed Patil to his residence and started abusing him, an official said.

When Patil's brother Pritesh tried to intervene, one of the youths fired from a firearm, he said, adding that a bullet hit Pritesh in his stomach.

The accused also damaged Patil's car before leaving the spot.

Police have identified the accused and registered a case against them, he said, adding that no arrest is made yet.

