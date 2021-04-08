Kolkata, Apr 7 (PTI) A man was robbed of over Rs 1 lakh in cash in Kolkata after dirt was spilled on his shirt when he came out of a bank withdrawing the money, and went to a public washroom where he was busy cleaning himself, leaving the bag beside him, police said on Wednesday.

Three persons were arrested from Bandel in Hooghly district in connection with the incident, which has raised concern as such an innovative way was used to rob a person, they said.

The incident happened on March 17 at Shishir Market in Sealdah, police said.

"When the victim came out of a bank, the three accused spilled some dirt on his shirt. When he went to the washroom inside the market and was busy cleaning himself, not paying much attention to his bag, they fled with it," a police officer said.

The bag contained Rs 1,00,900 in cash, a few fixed deposit certificates, an ATM card, voter id card, Aadhar card and a chequebook, besides some other documents, he said.

The three were identified with the help of the bank's CCTV footage, following which they were arrested from their home on Tuesday, he added.

"These three are habitual offenders and involved in several such incidents in different cities of the country. They used to follow people to banks and lift their bags by diverting their attention. The investigation is still underway," the officer said.

Police said the bag has been recovered along with all the documents, and Rs 90,000 in cash.

