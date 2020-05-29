India News | Man Robbed of Rs 1 Lakh in Outer Delhi

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) A man, who was returning home after withdrawing money from a bank, was robbed of Rs 1 lakh in outer Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Friday.

The accused, Suresh (28), Shivam (22) and Sanjay (40), have been arrested, they said.

On May 26, when Sushil Yadav, who works as a 'munshi' at a rice godown, was returning home on a bicycle after withdrawing Rs 1 lakh from a bank when the accused robbed the money and his mobile phone, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said the accused were arrested on Thursday when a team of police deployed at Service Road near underpass Nangli Poona was checking vehicles.

On spotting the police team at the check post, Suresh and Shivam, who were on a scooter, tried to escape, but were apprehended.

During their search, Rs 51,000 were recovered from Suresh and Rs 17,000 and the robbed mobile phone from Shivam, the DCP said.

When interrogated, they revealed that their associate Sanjay was also involved in the crime and later he was arrested with Rs 3,000.

