Mathura (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) A POCSO court in this Uttar Pradesh district has sentenced a man convicted of raping a girl to 10 years of imprisonment.

The convict, Parvez, has also been slapped with a fine of Rs 12,000 and on failure to pay the amount, he will have to serve an additional jail term, Alka Upamanyu, Special DGC, POCSO court, said.

Also Read | Axel, Indian Army Dog Killed During Anti-terrorist Operation in Kashmir.

She said Parvez, a resident of Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh, was working in Vrindavan when he committed the offence in 2019.

The convict used to visit a roadside eatery run by the victim's mother, officials said.

Also Read | Congress to Hold Nationwide Protest Against Price Rise, Unemployment And Agnipath Scheme on August 5.

He lured the girl, who used to visit the eatery often, and took her to Haridwar, where he raped her in a room taken on rent, they added.

Subsequently, the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother.

On the basis of a complaint from the girl's mother, an FIR was lodged against Parvez at the Vrindavan Kotwali on March 31, 2019 under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage etc.) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officials said.

They said the victim belonged to a different community than that of the convict and the incident had triggered an outrage in Vrindavan.

Parvez was convicted of the offence on the basis of the victim's medical report and statement.

Additional District Judge Bipin Kumar sentenced Parvez to 10 years in jail under section 376 of the IPC on Saturday and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

Under sections 363 and 366 of the IPC, the convict was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 2,000.

Under sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act, the convict was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000, the officials said, adding that according to the court order, all the sentences will run concurrently.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)