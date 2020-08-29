Thane, Aug 29 (PTI) The district court here on Saturday convicted a 36-year-old man and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for the death of a wholesaler at APMC market in Navi Mumbai.

Thane principal district judge R N Joshi convicted the accused Shankar Malusare under section 304-I (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and sentenced him to 10 years rigorous imprisonment.

Also Read | Unlock 4 Guidelines Issued by Centre: Metro Rail, Open Theatres, Religious Congregations Allowed, Schools to Remain Shut; Check Full List.

Additional public prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar said the judge also ordered the convict to pay a compensation of Rs 2,00,000 to the kin of victim Ashish Dharani.

The victim was a partner in a coconut wholesale business at the APMC Market in Vashi and had sol produce worth Rs 4 lakh to the accused in 2017, Moholkar said.

Also Read | Lucknow Double Murder Case: Wife, Son of Railway Official Shot Dead in High Security Zone of UP Capital.

The accused allegedly kept evading payment for the purchase and on June 27, 2017 he picked a fight with the partners and in a fit of rage, stabbed the victim multiple times at the wholesale shop, she said.

Dharani was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, she added.

Based on the eyewitness accounts, the judge convicted and sentenced the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)