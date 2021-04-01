Thane, Apr 1 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his colleague.

District judge Shailendra Tambe held the accused Manjit Kumar Sriramrup Saroj guilty of the offences punishable under sections 379 and 302 of the IPC.

Additional public prosecutor Varsha Chandane told the court that the victim Ajit Rai (30) worked as a cook in the restaurant, where the accused was employed as a waiter in Purna village of Bhiwandi.

The duo often quarrelled over petty issues and on July 5, 2017, the accused hit Rai with a gas cylinder while the latter was sleeping in the eatery.

The victim died while undergoing treatment at a hospital and the accused was subsequently nabbed from his hometown in Uttar Pradesh, it was stated.

