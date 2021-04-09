Mahoba (UP), Apr 9 (PTI) A special court here has awarded life imprisonment to a man for raping a teenage girl here in 2019.

Special Judge, Additional district and session court (POCSO), Santosh Kumar Yadav on Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 35 lakh on the convict Aziz Khan.

The girl went missing on August 17, 2019 from her village in Kharkhari area following which her father registered a case against Aziz Khan, Arsheed Khan and A Khan.

The two other accused were later set free.

