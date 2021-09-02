New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): A man shot and critically injured his mother in Mundka village of the national capital, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night.

"We received a PCR call around 9 pm last night regarding the gun firing at Mundka Police Station. After the son shot his mother on Wednesday, he has absconded from the spot," police said.

The victim, Roshni, was taken to Balaji Action Medical Institute by her relative, Pardeep who lives nearby. Police said that the injured is in critical condition and under observation at present.

An FIR has been filed at Mundka Police Station under appropriate sections of IPC.

As per reports, the accused, Sandeep, 35, had a marital dispute with his wife who was living apart from him in the Rohini area of the city. The couple also has two daughters, living with their father and grandmother.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

