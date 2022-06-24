Shimla, Jun 24 (PTI) A man allegedly shot himself dead after killing his wife's male friend at a hotel in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Friday, a police officer said.

Superintendent of Police (Kullu) Gurdev Sharma told PTI that two women from Delhi, one of whom is married, were staying at a hotel in Manali. They called their friend Sunny to the room on Thursday night.

Also Read | Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi on Plight of Wayanad People in View of SC Judgment Over Eco-Sensitive Zones.

The husband reached the hotel the next morning and upon seeing his wife with Sunny, he shot him dead, he said.

He also fired at his wife, who sustained serious injuries, and has been admitted to a hospital.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 1,447 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, One Death in Past 24 Hours.

According to the woman, her husband committed suicide by shooting himself after killing Sunny, the SP said.

A forensic team has been called at the spot and the matter is being investigated, he said, adding prima facie it seems the women had no role in the crime.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)