Srinagar, Feb 26 (PTI) Terrorists shot at and injured a man belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, officials said.

The terrorists fired upon the man in the Achan area of the south Kashmir district in the morning hours, they said, adding that he was rushed to a hospital.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia CBI Questioning in Delhi Excise Policy Case: CM Arvind Kejriwal Says 'Going to Jail for Country and Society Matter of Pride'.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the assailants, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)