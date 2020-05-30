India News | Man Shot Dead in Northeast Delhi

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified people in northeast Delhi, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Haider Ali, a resident of Subhash Vihar in Bhajanpura and he worked on a freelance basis reporting news on social media platforms.

Also Read | US, Britain Urge China to Address Concerns on Hong Kong at UN Meeting: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 29, 2020.

The police said around 8.30 pm on Thursday two unidentified bike-borne men opened fire at Ali.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Congress Alleges BJP Govt Reducing Income of SBI Depositors by Bringing Down Interest Rates.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said a case of murder has been registered and efforts were being made to identify and nab the culprits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)