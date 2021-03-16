New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): A 30-year-old man was shot on Monday night in Delhi's Narela.

The incident took place near the Shiv Mandir area in Narela around 8:30 pm.

"A 30-year-old man was shot at near Shiv Mandir in Narela area of Delhi at around 8:30 pm tonight. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, a case is being registered under Section 307 of IPC," said Delhi Police.

Search for suspects is being carried out. (ANI)

