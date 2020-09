Kalaburgi (Karnataka) [India], September 7 (ANI): A man in Karnataka left his "monotonous job" in the United States and Dubai to start farming in his village in Kalaburagi district.

Satish Kumar who was working as a Software engineer abroad was getting USD 1,00,000 per annum.

"I was a software engineer working in Los Angeles, United States and Dubai. In the US, I was getting USD 1,00,000 per annum. However, I was doing a monotonous job," Kumar told ANI.

"There were not many challenges and I was not able to concentrate on my personal life. So I decided to move back to my village and started farming two years back. Last month, I sold corn cultivated on 2-acre land for Rs 2.5 lakhs," Kumar added. (ANI)

