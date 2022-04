Jaipur, Apr 1 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Friday for allegedly trying to smuggle in one kilogram gold by hiding it in his rectum, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a DRI team reached the Jaipur railway station and detained the man coming from Delhi, the official said.

Six gold biscuits worth around Rs 52 lakh were recovered from him. A preliminary interrogation revealed that the gold was smuggled into India from Myanmar, he said.

The official said the accused was arrested and presented before a court, which sent him to jail.

