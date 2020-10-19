New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) A man stabbed his neighbour in the chest with a knife on Monday after an argument over a six-year-old boy defecating in the open in southeast Delhi, police said Monday.

Dilawar, 26, has suffered stab injuries but is stated to be stable. His mother and father were also injured while trying to end the fight between Dilawar and Shiva and his associates, they said.

Also Read | Shahpur Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The incident happened in Vijay Camp in Jal Vihar area near Lajpat Nagar.

"We have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code on the statement of Rafiq and efforts are being made to arrest Shiva and his associates," said Kumar Gyanesh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir Police Inspector Mohammed Ashraf Bhat Shot Dead by Militants in Anantnag.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)