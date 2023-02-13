New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) A man was stabbed allegedly by two gangsters during a fight with a petrol pump staff in north Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area, police said on Monday.

The incident happened Saturday around 11.45 pm, when Ajhar, a resident of Katra Shansha Farashan, and his cousin Arshad, were returning from a wedding and stopped at a petrol pump near Sabzi Mandi mortuary and got into a fight there, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Also Read | The 8th Foreign Office Consultations Between India and Kazakhstan Was Held in New … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

As it happened, two men, Vickey and Badal, of the Sonu Sardar gang came there and for no reason stabbed Ajhar in his back, almost killing him, police said.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in the matter and an investigation is under progress, they added.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Pays Courtesy Visit to Newly Appointed Chhattishgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)