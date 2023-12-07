New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) A 25-year-old man who was returning home with a female friend was allegedly stabbed near Dhirpur area of Delhi's north, police said on Thursday.

The victim, Saurav, who worked as a graphic designer at a company in Gurugram, succumbed to stab wounds at a hospital here on Thursday, they said.

Also Read | Punjab To Open 100 More Aam Aadmi Clinics To Give Quality Healthcare Services to People, Says CM Bhagwant Mann.

According to police, the incident took place around 8.30 pm on Monday, following an "altercation" Saurav had with some men.

"Saurav was returning home with his friend at around 8.30 pm when he had some altercation with some unknown people near the Timarpur nala and he sustained injuries. That day, Saurav in a written submission said he did not want any legal action," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

Also Read | Armed Forces Flag Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Know All About Flag Day of India That Honours the Martyrs of India’s Armed Forces.

The DCP said Saurav had undergone a surgery on Wednesday, but his condition deteriorated on Thursday and he eventually died.

According to his brother, Saurav was stabbed by some people who tried to rob him.

"On December 4, my brother was returning home to Burari from Mukherjee Nagar. He took a short-cut. When he reached near Dhirpur area, three men wearing monkey caps stopped his bike and asked him at gunpoint to give them all the money he had," Gaurav told PTI.

Gaurav said the three stabbed his brother even after he offered them everything he had and requested them not to hurt him.

"He got a stab injury in stomach and another under his left thumb. I was working, when I got a call from my brother. He told me that he was fine and was being taken to a hospital and that he was robbed and stabbed by three men," Gaurav said.

According to him, his brother was stable after the surgery on Tuesday and was talking with the family members too.

"I don't know what happened to him today … and he died," he said.

Meena said police have registered an FIR under the charges of murder on the basis of the testimony of Saurav's female friend who was with him when he was stabbed.

"Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused and investigation has been taken up," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)