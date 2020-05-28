India News | Man Stabbed to Death by Youth in Northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) A youth was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

The man had intervened in an argument between his son and a youth, who stabbed him to death with a knife, they said.

The incident took place on May 22, police said.

The victim identified as Raju was rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to Safdarjung hospital. During the course of treatment, he died, police said.

Since Raju was then undergoing treatment, the statement of his son Vijay was recorded by the police.

In his statement, Vijay said a boy named Tarun, a resident of JJ colony in Wazirpur had been harassing his cousin sister through messages. He confronted Tarun and this lead to a heated argument between them.

When Raju intervened, Tarun stabbed him with a knife, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said a case has been registered and Tarun has been arrested.

