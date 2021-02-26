New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by two people over a petty issue in east Delhi's Shahdara area, police said on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Saalim. He was involved in several criminal cases, police said, adding that the incident took place on Thursday at Kanti Nagar.

The two accused called Saalim to a place in Kanti Nagar. An argument took place between them during which the duo stabbed him with a knife. Later, they also hit him with a spade lying near the spot and fled the spot, a senior police officer said.

Police said they have identified the two accused and teams have been formed to arrest them.

