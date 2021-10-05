Mumbai, Oct 5 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by seven persons in suburban Kurla here after he objected to one of them flashing the torch from a mobile phone on his face, police said on Tuesday.

The police have arrested all the accused involved in the attack that took place in Indira Nagar locality of Kurla on September 30, an official said.

According to the police, the victim Rohit Rakhpasre was sitting with his colleagues in the locality, when one of the accused passing by flashed the torch from his mobile phone on their faces.

The victim shouted at the accused person, following which other accused later came to the scene and allegedly beat up the victim with bamboo sticks and stabbed him, the official said.

Rakhpasre was taken to a nearby hospital, where died during treatment, he said.

While four of the accused were apprehended immediately, three others were nabbed in the last two days, he said.

The accused Nilesh Kamble (23), Kanojiya alias Taka (22), Shahid Sheikh alias Laddu (24), Vaibhav Kamble (22), Harshad Kamble (23), Prateek Rupwate (22) and Saurabh Kamble (20) have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

